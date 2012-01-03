Deborah Meaden
Deborah Meaden on starting your own business

It has been claimed that January is the busiest month in the year for people starting up their own businesses.

But the figures on firm survival rates are not good.

The Office for National Statistics found that only 44% of small firms that began trading in 2005 were still afloat by the end of 2010.

Dragons' Den star Deborah Meaden gives her top tips to those thinking about starting or sustaining a new business.

  • 03 Jan 2012
