Mekong region 'frontier markets'

Leaders of the Greater Mekong subregion are in Burma for an annual meeting to discuss economic co-operation.

The grouping of countries which lie along the Mekong river includes China, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.

Doug Clayton of Leopard Capital Management tells the BBC that some of the countries are 'frontier markets' with huge investment potential.

  • 20 Dec 2011