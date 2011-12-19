Video

Troubled Swedish carmaker Saab has filed for bankruptcy after failing to secure fresh funds from potential Chinese investors.

General Motors, which owns part of Saab, did not want Chinese carmakers accessing technology licences.

Production has been suspended at Saab's main plant in Trollhattan, Sweden, since April as the company has struggled to pay its suppliers.

Jonas Frohberg is a reporter with Swedish newspaper, Svenska Dagbladet and he told the BBC that Saab's chairman Victor Muller has "lost his war".