Eurozone must regain confidence or face recession, says S&P
Standard and Poor has warned the eurozone could slip back into recession "if we do not reverse the current confidence crisis".
S&P put almost all eurozone countries on "credit watch" on Monday.
It means that six countries with top AAA ratings have a 50% chance of seeing their credit ratings downgraded.
Moritz Kraemer, managing director of S&P, said it was "critical" that the Eurozone regains confidence.
06 Dec 2011
