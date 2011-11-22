Hand-painted nutcrackers stand among other Christmas ornaments
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

German Christmas markets increasingly popular in the UK

With Christmas fast approaching, the smell of mulled wine is beginning to drift from Christmas markets the length and breadth of the UK

But in many places, the drink on offer is actually Glühwein.

Traditional German Christmas markets have become increasingly popular in the UK. There are now more than 15 markets throughout the country, with the largest and longest established in Birmingham.

Tim Muffett reports.

  • 22 Nov 2011