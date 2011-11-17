Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Virgin Money on creating 'great competitor' with Northern Rock
Northern Rock is being sold to Virgin Money for £747m, the government has announced.
The bank was nationalised in 2008 following its near collapse at the onset of the global credit crunch.
Speaking to the BBC, Jayne-Anne Gadhia, chief executive of Virgin Money, said "we absolutely aim for this to be a story of success and growth and growing competition."
-
17 Nov 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-15772355/virgin-money-on-creating-great-competitor-with-northern-rockRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window