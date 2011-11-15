Dave Gardner
Living without a job: Personal stories

UK unemployment has reached 2.62 million, says the Office for National Statistics.

Youth unemployment reached a record high of 1 million.

Dave Gardner from Perth has been unemployed for seven months. He holds a masters degree and is looking for a job in social policy.

  • 15 Nov 2011