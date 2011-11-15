Media player
Living without a job: Personal stories
UK unemployment has reached 2.62 million, says the Office for National Statistics.
Youth unemployment reached a record high of 1 million.
Karen Stromberg from Hackney in north-east London has had many periods of unemployment over the last 10 years. She describes how it feels to be jobless.
Click on the tabs above to hear more stories from people who are trying - and failing - to find work.
15 Nov 2011
