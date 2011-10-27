Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The City's 'Big Bang' moment 25 years on
It was 25 years ago that trading in the City of London was computerised, in what was known at the time as the Big Bang.
At first it seemed the only difference was less noise and gesturing on the stock exchange floor, but now everything has changed.
Some even believe that the current global economic crisis can be blamed, in part, on what happened back then.
Katherine Carpenter reports.
-
27 Oct 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window