Have the effects of inflation crept into your life?
Suppliers are reducing the size of products to stay competitive.
According to a Which? study, pack sizes seem to be shrinking but the same prices are being charged.
Bryan Roberts is the Global Research Director at Planet Retail and he says the brands are scared of both the retailers and the shoppers.
Mr Roberts was speaking to Wake Up To Money which broadcasts weekdays 0530 to 0600 on Radio 5 live.
28 Sep 2011
