Businesswoman and Dragons' Den's Deborah Meaden has found it difficult to recruit three apprentices at a textile factory she owns in Somerset.

After a recruitment campaign in Wellington, which is an area with high unemployment, it took her a year to fill the posts.

She told Radio 5 live Breakfast why she thought young people weren't initially interested in the apprenticeships.

  • 05 Sep 2011
