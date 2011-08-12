Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How an apple can explain short-selling
Four eurozone countries - France, Italy, Spain and Belgium - have banned short-selling of some stocks in an attempt to stabilise markets.
The BBC's Aaron Heslehurst explains short-selling through the medium of an apple.
-
12 Aug 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window