Declan Curry
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Is inflation good or bad? Declan Curry explains

As the latest UK inflation figures are published, the BBC's Declan Curry takes a look at whether inflation is a good or a bad thing.

Inflation - or the rising cost of goods and services - is one of the key measures that affects our financial well-being.

  • 11 Jul 2011
Go to next video: Business basics: What is GDP?