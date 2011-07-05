Video

Train maker Bombardier's plans to cut more than 1,400 jobs in Derby raises doubts over the future of the plant, the Unite union has said.

Bombardier, which missed out on the £1.4bn Thameslink contract last month, plans to cut 446 permanent jobs and 983 temporary contract staff at the site.

It said there were not enough future orders to keep the plant operating at current levels.

It is the UK's last train-making factory and employs 3,000 people.

Richard Scott reports.