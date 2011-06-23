Michael Morley, chief executive, Coutts Bank
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

My Bottom Line: Michael Morley, Coutts

Michael Morley is the chief executive of Coutts bank.

He believes you are more likely to succeed if you focus on building relationships, rather than just making sales.

Michael appeared on The Bottom Line which is broadcast on BBC Radio 4 and BBC World Service. Subscribe to the podcast or watch it on the BBC News Channel.

Find more business wisdom from other chief executives on the My Bottom Line website.

  • 23 Jun 2011