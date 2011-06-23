Media player
Michael Morley is the chief executive of Coutts bank.
He believes you are more likely to succeed if you focus on building relationships, rather than just making sales.
Michael appeared on The Bottom Line which is broadcast on BBC Radio 4 and BBC World Service.
23 Jun 2011
