A380
A380 superjumbo damaged at Paris Air Show

A demonstration A380 superjumbo has been taken out of the Paris Air Show after it struck a building at Le Bourget airport during taxiing.

The world's largest jetliner, with a wingspan of almost 80m, had been due to take part in a demonstration flight.

  • 21 Jun 2011
