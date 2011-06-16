Captain John Hopkins
Inside a North Sea oil rig helicopter flight simulator

Aberdeen airport is Europe's busiest heliport. Every day helicopters from various different companies ferry workers to and from oil and gas rigs in the North Sea.

The helicopter company Eurocopter has installed a full-size simulator to train pilots and crews that fly out to the rigs.

It is the first of its kind in the UK, and Captain John Hopkins from Bond Off Shore Helicopters put it through its paces.

