Corruption slows Russian modernisation

Russia's long-engrained culture of kickbacks and bribes remains a major obstacle to its modernisation.
Russian companies, Western companies, citizens and expats all suffer from it.
The government has recognized that corruption is a major problem and President Medvedev has fired a large number of state officials accused of bribery.
What are companies doing to clean up their act and what can they do to prevent corruption?
The pressure on them is certainly increasing, not just domestically but also from foreign legislation like the UK Bribery act.
Emma Simpson reports.
29 May 2011
