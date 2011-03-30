Women protesting against Wal-Mart
Wal-Mart 'sexism' case goes to court in US

The US Supreme Court has been hearing evidence on whether the largest sex discrimination lawsuit in American history should go ahead.

A group of women is suing the world's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart, claiming they were held back because of their gender.

Wal-Mart denies the allegations, saying it promotes women employees and pays them well.

The BBC's Rajini Vaidyanathan reports from Washington.

