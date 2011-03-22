Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fuel prices push inflation higher
The UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) annual rate of inflation has risen to 4.4%, up from 4% in January.
This was driven by higher food, fuel and clothing costs and was the highest level for more than two years.
The Retail Prices Index (RPI) inflation - which includes mortgage interest payments - rose to 5.5% from 5.1% in January, the highest rate for 20 years.
Darren Morgan from the Office for National Statistics told the BBC ''by far the largest pressure here is from upward transport costs''.
-
22 Mar 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window