Dating agency fees included in monthly inflation basket
The number crunchers at the Office for National Statistics (ONS) have announced what goods and services make up the annual average household shopping basket - food, clothes, gadgets and so on.
They use these items to calculate how quickly prices are rising.
This month they have included smart phone apps and dating websites in their basket.
Darren Morgan from the ONS says they have also included larger TVs and oven ready meat joints in the basket to reflect the changing habits of the British consumer.
15 Mar 2011
These are external links and will open in a new window