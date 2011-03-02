Video

ITV has reported pre-tax profits of £286m for 2010, thanks in large part to a jump in advertising revenue.

This represents a sharp rise on the £25m the broadcaster made in 2009.

Helped by the continued success of shows such as X Factor and Coronation Street, net advertising revenue rose to £1.5bn, up from £1.29bn a year earlier.

Mathew Horsman from the media consultancy Mediatique told the BBC: ''ITV has benefited from a really good 2010.'.