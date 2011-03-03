Video

Mike Norris is the chief executive of Computacenter.

He believes that luck plays a key part in business success, but subscribes to Gary Player's maxim that "the harder you work, the luckier you get".

Mike appeared on The Bottom Line which is broadcast on BBC Radio 4 and BBC World Service. Subscribe to the podcast or watch it on the BBC News Channel.

Find more business wisdom from other chief executives on the My Bottom Line website.