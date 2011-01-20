Video

The charges some elderly people pay for council carers to come into their homes have risen sharply.

But councils argue that cuts in government funding mean there is not enough money to go round.

John and Maggie Onyett, have been told that their monthly bill will jump from £324 to £920.

Mr Onyett, 74, looks after his wife at their home. But he needs help from council carers to get her up and wash and dress her.