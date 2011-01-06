Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pay rises not keeping up with cost of living
New research shows that the real value of most people's wages is likely to go down again this year.
Public sector workers will be hardest hit because of a pay freeze and the rising cost of living.
The analysis from Incomes Data Services also suggests many company chiefs are still receiving generous high pay rises at a time when most workers' incomes are subdued.
The BBC's business correspondent Emma Simpson reports.
-
06 Jan 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window