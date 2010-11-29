Media player
Shareholders of British Airways and Iberia are expected to approve the merger of the two airlines on Monday.
The tie-up will create Europe's second largest carrier after Air France-KLM.
The global economic downturn saw many airlines collapse.
Those that are still flying are expected to undergo a further period of consolidation.
Rob Young reports.
29 Nov 2010
