Ireland deny EU bail-out amid Brussels talks
The Irish government has again denied that it has asked the EU for emergency financial help to ease the debt crisis.
Irish Finance minister, Brian Lenihan, said the economy was well funded until next year.
EU finance ministers have been meeting in Brussels to consider how the problem can be contained.
Gavin Hewitt reports.
16 Nov 2010
