UK and China sign trade deals

Trade deals signed in Beijing
The British Prime Minister David Cameron and Chinese Prime Minister Wen Jiabao have witnessed the signing of new trade treaties in Beijing.

Rolls-Royce has won a deal worth £750m to supply and service jet engines for a Chinese airline.

The company is part of Mr Cameron's trade delegation which includes 43 business leaders.

  • 09 Nov 2010