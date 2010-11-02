Samantha Paul, Apprentice
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The rise of the female builder

The Olympic site in Stratford is growing rapidly and in part that is due to the 6% of women who work in trade on the site.

BBC News caught up with apprentice Samantha Paul who is working on the Media Centre for the 20,000 journalists expected to cover the 2012 games.

  • 02 Nov 2010