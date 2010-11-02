Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The rise of the female builder
The Olympic site in Stratford is growing rapidly and in part that is due to the 6% of women who work in trade on the site.
BBC News caught up with apprentice Samantha Paul who is working on the Media Centre for the 20,000 journalists expected to cover the 2012 games.
-
02 Nov 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window