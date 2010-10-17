Using Salesforce Chatter
Facebook for business?: Social media goes corporate

Spending time on Facebook, Twitter, and other social media is normally frowned on in the the workplace.

But in some companies, staff are being encouraged to spend time on social networking sites - ones that have utilised social networking technology for business purposes, such as Salesforce Chatter.

Sharif Sakr reports.

