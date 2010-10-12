Cabbage shortage in South Korea

Video

Heavy rain in South Korea has damaged cabbage crops causing the cost of the popular vegetable to rise.

Cabbages are selling for around $9-10 a head, but from Tuesday the nation's agricultural co-op will allow customers to start pre-ordering cabbage at the cheaper price of $1.80. However, customers will have to wait until November 29 for delivery.

Korea's food prices posted the second-highest on-month growth rate among the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries for the second month in a row - at 5.7% in August. The average food price increase among OECD members was 1.4%.

John Sudworth reports.

