Cabbages
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cabbage shortage in South Korea

Heavy rain in South Korea has damaged cabbage crops causing the cost of the popular vegetable to rise.

Cabbages are selling for around $9-10 a head, but from Tuesday the nation's agricultural co-op will allow customers to start pre-ordering cabbage at the cheaper price of $1.80. However, customers will have to wait until November 29 for delivery.

Korea's food prices posted the second-highest on-month growth rate among the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries for the second month in a row - at 5.7% in August. The average food price increase among OECD members was 1.4%.

John Sudworth reports.

Cabbages are selling for around

From today

  • 12 Oct 2010