Martin McNulty: "What you shouldn’t do is go out and build a website tomorrow and buy a load of stock."
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Using search data to sell parrot cages

Martin McNulty is the general manager of Forward 3D, a search marketing company and also the UK's leading importer of parrot cages, which they sell via JustCages.co.uk. He explains how to find out if your great idea will work online.

Special report: The Technology of Business

  • 07 Oct 2010
Go to next video: Why companies want Facebook friends