Jasmine Montgomery, Seven Brands
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

My Bottom Line: Jasmine Montgomery, Seven Brands

Jasmine Montgomery recently set up her own branding consultancy Seven Brands.

She believes that businesses must continually reinvent themselves in order to prosper.

Jasmine appeared on The Bottom Line which is broadcast on BBC Radio 4 and BBC World Service. Subscribe to the podcast or watch it on the BBC News Channel.

Find more business wisdom from other chief executives on the My Bottom Line website.

  • 07 Oct 2010
Go to next video: My Bottom Line: Alex Cheatle