It has not been easy being a Nokia shareholder over the last few years.
Shares have halved in value since 2006, as the mobile phone maker has been consistently out manouvered by rivals - in particular Apple.
So a new chief executive was appointed today. Stephen Elop comes from Microsoft and has a background in computer software.
That is seen as useful, as phones have increasingly become mobile computers.
Rory-Cellan Jones reports.
10 Sep 2010
