Nokia phone
New boss appointed at Nokia

It has not been easy being a Nokia shareholder over the last few years.

Shares have halved in value since 2006, as the mobile phone maker has been consistently out manouvered by rivals - in particular Apple.

So a new chief executive was appointed today. Stephen Elop comes from Microsoft and has a background in computer software.

That is seen as useful, as phones have increasingly become mobile computers.

Rory-Cellan Jones reports.

  • 10 Sep 2010
