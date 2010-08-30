Media player
'No-frills' budget hotel takes policy to the extreme
A new budget hotel run like a no-frills airline has opened its doors in London.
The Tune hotel in Westminster takes the low-cost business model to the extreme. Unlike Easyhotel it even charges guests for using a towel.
If booked in advance, rooms can sell for as little as £9 on promotion, but typically start at £35.
The BBC's Susannah Streeter tested out the accommodation.
30 Aug 2010
