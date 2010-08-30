Susannah Streeter road-tests the accommodation at the Tune Hotel
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'No-frills' budget hotel takes policy to the extreme

A new budget hotel run like a no-frills airline has opened its doors in London.

The Tune hotel in Westminster takes the low-cost business model to the extreme. Unlike Easyhotel it even charges guests for using a towel.

If booked in advance, rooms can sell for as little as £9 on promotion, but typically start at £35.

The BBC's Susannah Streeter tested out the accommodation.

  • 30 Aug 2010
Go to next video: 'Five star' hotel for ferrets