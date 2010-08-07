Cabin crew in training
Video

New cabin crew put through their paces

The UAE's two largest airlines are planning to hire 80,000 pilots and cabin crew over the next decade as they continue to expand their services.

The recruitment drive poses the logistical challenge of training and recruiting so many new staff.

The head of cabin crew training at Emirates, Catherine Baird, explained how new recruits are put through their paces in everything from serving food to saving lives.

