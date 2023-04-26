The son of a nationalist politician who was murdered during the Troubles in 1974 has said his family have been "vindicated" in their 50-year search for the truth about the killing.

Patsy Kelly, a father of five, was shot dead after he left work at a pub in Trillick, County Tyrone.

His family have always believed that he was killed by soldiers from the Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) and that his murder was not properly investigated because of security force collusion.

On Wednesday a report by the Police Ombudsman criticised police investigations into the murder and identified failings and evidence of collusive behaviour by investigators.

Mr Kelly's son, also called Patsy, said the report was a first step towards uncovering the truth but added they must now have a fresh inquest.

