Miss Wales winner Darcey Corria has revealed how her life changed when she broke her neck in a car crash.

The 21-year-old, from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, was also left with a broken pelvis, jaw and lower back after she lost control of her vehicle on the M4 in January.

She said she had been feeling grateful for relationships with friends and family ever since.

Recalling the aftermath, she said: “I can just remember being really cold. Obviously I was losing a lot of blood. It was getting dark. I just felt on my own."