The mother of a girl with Down's syndrome who was discriminated against by her former nursery school has said its apology will never be enough.

Michelle and Alan Cummins, whose daughter Amelie attended Trinity Nursery School in Bangor, County Down, brought a case against the school.

It came after they were told Amelie, who is now five, would have to start 15 minutes later than other children.

The school settled the case and apologised to the Cummins family.

Trinity Nursery School accepted it treated Amelie less favourably due to her special educational needs and acknowledged it failed to make reasonable adjustments for her.

However, Mrs Cummins said its apology "isn't enough and it will never be enough".

