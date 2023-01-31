Opponents of the temporary suspension of emergency general surgery at the South West Acute Hospital have said they do not believe a consultation will lead to changes.

Emergency general surgery was withdrawn from the hospital in Enniskillen in December.

The Western Trust said the move was necessary to protect the public's safety after it had problems recruiting surgical staff.

A public consultation on the plan was launched earlier this month.

At a meeting as part of the consultation on Monday night a number of speakers opposed the plans and said they felt a decision had already been made.

The Western Trust said it was committed to listening to the views of the public.