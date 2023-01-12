A disgruntled guest smashed his sports car through the doors of a hotel in Shanghai, China.

The man then began driving wildly around the hotel lobby, knocking over objects.

The incident took place after the guest had an argument with hotel staff over the loss of a laptop during his stay, according to local media. A 28-year-old man was arrested, and no one was injured.

