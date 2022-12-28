Listen: Andy Murray moved by Nazanin's tennis joy

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has told tennis champion Andy Murray of the joy his 2016 Wimbledon victory gave her while she was in solitary confinement in Iran.

The author, who is guest editing R4's Today programme, had been in solitary confinement for months after she was detained in 2016 as she was about to fly home from Iran to the UK.

Murray, who was visibly moved and described the encounter as "emotional", said it was "by far the strangest, most incredible story that I've been told about someone watching me".

