Four years ago, Gladys Williams was referred for an endoscopy after experiencing pain in her chest similar to heartburn.

It involved inserting a flexible tube with a camera into her throat, an experience she described as "very scary".

But a new study using a device called a cytosponge, which is aimed at discovering oesophageal cancer at an early stage, may lead to less invasive procedures.

Dr John McGoran, a consultant gastroenterologist at Altnagelvin Area Hospital, says the cytosponge could improve people's survival rates.