Hundreds of mourners have attended the funerals of two of the 10 people who were killed in last Friday's explosion in Cresslough, County Donegal.

Leona Harper, 14, was a gem who "shone brightly and beautifully", said a priest at a service for her in the village of Ramelton on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday morning a service was held in Creeslough for Martina Martin, 49, who worked in the petrol station that was destroyed in the disaster.

