A new search is being carried out for the remains of a man the IRA abducted, murdered and secretly buried almost 50 years ago.

Columba McVeigh is one of the so-called Disappeared.

Investigators are at Bragan Bog, near Emyvale, in County Monaghan.

There have been five previous searches of the area since 1999. However, the search is taking place in a part of the bog that has not been excavated before.

Mr McVeigh's brother Oliver said the family had had "five disappointments" in the past but they were trying to remain hopeful.

Actor James Nesbitt, who is patron of the victims charity Wave, joined Mr McVeigh at the search.

