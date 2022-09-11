Proclamation of the new King in Edinburgh

The proclamation of the ascent of King Charles III has been delivered in Edinburgh.

The Lord Lyon King of Arms read the proclamation of the new King to the people of Scotland at the Mercat Cross.

The ceremony came as the coffin of the Queen was making its way by road from Balmoral Castle to the Scottish capital, where it will remain overnight at Holyroodhouse - the monarch's official residence in Scotland.

On Monday afternoon, the coffin will progress to St Giles' Cathedral, accompanied by the King and other members of the Royal Family. The coffin will remain under continuous vigil for 24 hours, with the public able to pay their respects.