Storm names set as meteorological autumn begins

The start of September marks the first day of autumn, with the chosen names for the season’s storms being announced.

This is the eighth year storms have been named.

Antoni will be the first named storm to hit the UK, Ireland or the Netherlands.

Betty, Cillian, Daisy and Elliott will be among those to follow.

They were announced as part of a joint initiative by the British, Irish and Dutch weather services.

There is a yellow weather warning for rain in some parts of Northern Ireland this weekend, although Antoni's arrival may still be some way off.

