Keeping watch for asteroids or comets which might be a future threat to the Earth is going on from an observatory near Wales' border with England.

The Spaceguard Centre near Presteigne in Powys is scanning the night skies looking for near-Earth objects.

But the town nearby has been doing its bit to help, by cutting down on light pollution.

Amber lighting and dimmed street lamps at different times are enabling those watching to look deeper and track objects much more accurately.

Just don't ask centre director Jay Tate about the film Don't Look Up!