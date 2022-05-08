The Irish rock star and U2 frontman gave a surprise performance at a downtown metro station giving renditions of hits such as Sunday Bloody Sunday, Desire and With or Without You.

Bono also sang along side Taras Topolya, lead singer of popular local band Antytila, who called on the world to support Ukraine amid continued Russian attacks on the country.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.