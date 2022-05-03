A manager at a pre-school facility in Ballyclare, County Antrim, says parents are cutting down on childcare due to rising energy bills.

Jennifer Thompson, manager of Little Blossoms Pre-School, was speaking as increases in natural gas prices from energy supplier Firmus Energy came into effect.

"We've had parents that have actually had to cut the days their kids are coming because they can't afford it and they're having to make those adjustments and prioritise their bills," she said.

